Cop Dismissed, Ten Issued Charge-sheet Over Inefficiency, Lethargy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 06, 2022 | 07:50 PM

City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik has awarded punishment to 10 policemen on various charges during an orderly meeting held here at Police Complex on Thursday

During the meeting, 18 police officials appeared before the CPO, out of them, a constable Sarfraz Ali was dismissed from service on the charge of his habitual absence from duty.

The CPO also ordered to confiscate one-year service of sub-inspector Azhar Hussain over conducting poor investigation of a case in addition to one-step decrease in the salary of head constable Abdul Hameed over negligence and lethargy.

Similarly, the CPO issued orders for re-investigation against sub-inspector (SI) Azhar Hussain and constable Altaf Hussain of Iqbal divison, SI Shehzad Javaid and SI Imran Mannan of Jaranwala division whereas SI Asif Nadeem was censured over his indifferent attitude.

Meanwhile, the CPO charge-sheeted 10 police officials including head constables Muhammad Afzal and Nauman Ali, constables -- Kamal Pasha, Ali Sher, Muhammad Qasim, Tahir Shafiq, Muhammad Shakeel, Muhammad Shehzad Mehmood and Nauman Liaqat --.

Speaking on this occasion, Omar Saeed said that there was no room for black sheep in the police department. Hence the police officials as well as officers should concentrate on the duty and perform honestly, diligently and dedicatedly. It was the first and foremost duty of police to provide safety and security to the life and property of people, he added.

