Cop distributes money among deserving

Setting a good example, Station House Officer (SHO), New Multan police station Sub- Inspector Faizan Ali disbursed money from his own pocket among daily wagers/labourers waiting for work at Gulshan Market Road

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Setting a good example, Station House Officer (SHO), New Multan police station Sub- Inspector Faizan Ali disbursed money from his own pocket among daily wagers/labourers waiting for work at Gulshan Market Road.

SHO New Multan Faizan Ali told APP here on Friday said that the daily wagers/labourers deserving financial assistance this time due to lockdown after coronavirus.

Faizan said that he distributed money from his own pocket in order to help out deserving.

He urged people should come forward to help deserving people during such a difficult time.