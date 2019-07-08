Cop drowns in River Panjkora

A policeman of district Dir Lower was drowned in River Panjkora when he was swept away by the deep gushing water, local police said

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :A policeman of district Dir Lower was drowned in River Panjkora when he was swept away by the deep gushing water , local police said.

The police informed that Ahmed Khan Traffic Police Official jumped into water for swimming to beat the heat.

However, he could not maintain his body while swimming and as such was swept away by the flooded water.

The body of the deceased has not been recovered despite laps of three hours. The divers are searching the body of the drowned cop.