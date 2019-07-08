UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cop Drowns In River Panjkora

Faizan Hashmi 22 seconds ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 08:14 PM

Cop drowns in River Panjkora

A policeman of district Dir Lower was drowned in River Panjkora when he was swept away by the deep gushing water, local police said

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :A policeman of district Dir Lower was drowned in River Panjkora when he was swept away by the deep gushing water, local police said.

The police informed that Ahmed Khan Traffic Police Official jumped into water for swimming to beat the heat.

However, he could not maintain his body while swimming and as such was swept away by the flooded water.

The body of the deceased has not been recovered despite laps of three hours. The divers are searching the body of the drowned cop.

Related Topics

Police Water Traffic Dir Colombian Peso

Recent Stories

Model courts dispose of 118 cases

17 seconds ago

Fahmida, Jing discuss sports diplomacy

19 seconds ago

Imad terms team's performance unsatisfactory in 20 ..

21 seconds ago

Imad Wasim dismissed rumours of grouping within Pa ..

24 seconds ago

PTI government left with just six months: Asif Ali ..

10 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court seeks reply on Anwar Majeed's ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.