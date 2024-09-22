Cop embraced martyrdom, three injured in explosion

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) A policeman embraced martyrdom and three others sustained injuries in an apparently IED blast on police mobile on Jahanabad road, Malam Jabba here.

According to District Police Officer (DPO) the injured were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital, adding that the mobile van was destroyed in the attack.

He said that district police rushed to the site of incident, cordoned off the area and started search operation.