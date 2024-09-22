Cop Embraced Martyrdom, Three Injured In Explosion
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 22, 2024 | 06:30 PM
SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) A policeman embraced martyrdom and three others sustained injuries in an apparently IED blast on police mobile on Jahanabad road, Malam Jabba here.
According to District Police Officer (DPO) the injured were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital, adding that the mobile van was destroyed in the attack.
He said that district police rushed to the site of incident, cordoned off the area and started search operation.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024
KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna
Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares
Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat
Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur
London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery
PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Free medical camp for mental health awareness organized in Abbottabad32 seconds ago
-
KPT&GC to soon transmit cheap electricity from PEDO projects: Secretary Energy35 seconds ago
-
CTO urges to use helmet for own safety39 seconds ago
-
SNGPL admin announces temporary gas suspension in Abbottabad for maintenance45 seconds ago
-
Over 14,000 candidates appear in MDCAT in Multan11 minutes ago
-
FESCO issues shutdown program11 minutes ago
-
Ansari appointed new CEO of IRNA11 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Hazara urges students to prioritize serving humanity11 minutes ago
-
Vice-Chancellor felicitates students , their supervisors on securing first position in the film fest ..11 minutes ago
-
PTI flopped Lahore show signifies its downfall in Punjab: Experts20 minutes ago
-
MDCAT exams successfully conducted across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa20 minutes ago
-
KP Food Authority seizes 500 litres counterfeit beverages, huge quantity of jaggery20 minutes ago