Cop Falls To Death From Jail Rooftop

Muhammad Irfan Published November 17, 2024 | 08:01 PM

Cop falls to death from jail rooftop

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) A constable on Sunday died after falling from the rooftop of Shadman camp jail here.

According to the police, 35-year-old Ghulam Abbas was on duty on the roof of Camp Jail. During his duty, Ghulam Abbas fell from the roof and was seriously injured. The injured constable was taken to Services Hospital, but he could not survive.

