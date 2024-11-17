Cop Falls To Death From Jail Rooftop
Muhammad Irfan Published November 17, 2024 | 08:01 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) A constable on Sunday died after falling from the rooftop of Shadman camp jail here.
According to the police, 35-year-old Ghulam Abbas was on duty on the roof of Camp Jail. During his duty, Ghulam Abbas fell from the roof and was seriously injured. The injured constable was taken to Services Hospital, but he could not survive.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..
DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..
#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..
Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister
IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters
ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away
Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP
Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..
Pakistan women's central contracts announced
Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ex AJK PM Qayyum Niazi, others booked for defying prohibitory orders; 11 including 04 PTI men arrest ..21 minutes ago
-
Rs. 2.5m released for treatment of injured cops22 minutes ago
-
Govt. committed to end digital gender divide: Shaza Fatima22 minutes ago
-
Youths must enhance their intellectual abilities through modern technology: Qalandri32 minutes ago
-
Toxic smog: over 5,000 asthma patients reported in Lahore hospitals last week32 minutes ago
-
3-day International Punjabi Conference from Nov 1842 minutes ago
-
Around 200,000 'criminals' held in Punjab this year so far52 minutes ago
-
Call to promote religious harmony1 hour ago
-
Five drug dealers arrested during operation1 hour ago
-
Khanewal police recover Rs3.6m stolen goods1 hour ago
-
NDMA dispatches 19th shipment, 17 tons of aid to Gaza1 hour ago
-
Police arrest 31 for violating tenancy act1 hour ago