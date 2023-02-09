Cop get Rs 0.8mln reward on fighting dacoits bravely

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor ul Haq Rana on Thursday gave an Rs 800,000 cash award to a constable for fighting dacoits bravely.

Constable Muhammad Abbas was severely injured in a firing encounter with dacoits at the Pul Khara area of Shujabad around one and half years back.

He resumed duty after a long treatment at the hospital and was awarded a cash prize on the orders of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, a police spokesman said.

CPO handed over the cheque to the constable and said the whole police department was proud of his passion, commitment to duty and bravery.