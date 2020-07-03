Cop gunned down in Manzoor Colony

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :A cop was gunned down by unknown assailants riding a motorbike on Friday in Manzoor Colony area of the megalopolis.

According to police, Constable Noman Ali s/o Nazakat Ali was posted at 15 Madadgar, South Zone, was shot injured near Awami Chowk, Manzoor Colony and he succumbed to his injuries on way to hospital.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police - Sindh Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar taking notice of the incident has sought detailed report from SSP - East.