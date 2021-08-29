UrduPoint.com

Cop Gunned Down In Orangi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 01:50 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :A police officer deputed in Manghopir Investigation branch was shot dead in Orangi Town area by unidentified assailants on Saturday night.

The assailants opened fire at the 45-year old Assistant Sub-Inspector Akram Khan son of Sarwar Khan at a hotel and fled the scene, according to a spokesperson for Karachi Police.

Deceased was having dinner when some armed gunmen opened fire at him. ASI Akram Khan was shifted to nearest hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

Police was collecting evidence and recording statements of eyewitnesses. Further investigations were underway.

