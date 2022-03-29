UrduPoint.com

Cop Held For Taking Bribe

Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2022 | 08:00 PM

Cop held for taking bribe

Anti Corruption Establishment Sargodha arrested a police constable for taking bribe from a citizen

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :Anti Corruption Establishment Sargodha arrested a police constable for taking bribe from a citizen.

ACE authorities said on Tuesday that Adnan Rasool of Ali Town, through his application submitted to Regional Director ACE Asma Ejaz Cheema, alleged that constable Muhammad Sajid of Satellite Town police station blackmailed him by showing court notice and demanded Rs 12,000 as bribe, while he had already taken Rs 2000 from him.

Taking action, ACE circle officer Muhammad Akram along with Judicial Magistrate Rafaqat Hussainconducted a raid at the police station and arrested the constable with money.

Related Topics

Corruption Police Police Station Sargodha Circle Adnan Rasool Money From Court

Recent Stories

Blinken Says US Focused on Russia's Deeds Rather T ..

Blinken Says US Focused on Russia's Deeds Rather Than Words

2 minutes ago
 China issues plan for development of traditional C ..

China issues plan for development of traditional Chinese medicine

2 minutes ago
 KDA DG presents Umrah tickets to employees

KDA DG presents Umrah tickets to employees

2 minutes ago
 Vietnam reports 88,378 new COVID-19 cases

Vietnam reports 88,378 new COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago
 PLC discusses eradication of drug peddling, street ..

PLC discusses eradication of drug peddling, street crimes

6 minutes ago
 Ireland to Expel Four Russian Diplomats - Foreign ..

Ireland to Expel Four Russian Diplomats - Foreign Minister

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.