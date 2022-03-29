Cop held for taking bribe

Anti Corruption Establishment Sargodha arrested a police constable for taking bribe from a citizen

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :Anti Corruption Establishment Sargodha arrested a police constable for taking bribe from a citizen.

ACE authorities said on Tuesday that Adnan Rasool of Ali Town, through his application submitted to Regional Director ACE Asma Ejaz Cheema, alleged that constable Muhammad Sajid of Satellite Town police station blackmailed him by showing court notice and demanded Rs 12,000 as bribe, while he had already taken Rs 2000 from him.

Taking action, ACE circle officer Muhammad Akram along with Judicial Magistrate Rafaqat Hussainconducted a raid at the police station and arrested the constable with money.