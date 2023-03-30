Cop held for taking bribe

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :A police official was arrested red handed for helping women to get free flour bags against bribe from the sports complex, Tandlianwala.

According to the FIR, constable Abid Hussain was found involved in taking bribe from women against helping them to get free flour bags.

Tandlianwala police registered a case against him and launched investigation.

However, Abid Hussain in his statement given to police said that he was facilitating his relatives only in seeking flour bags.