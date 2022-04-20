Cop held, suspended on torturing adolescent boy

District Police Officer (DPO) Khanewal Syed Nadeem Abbas on Wednesday suspended a constable and got First Information Report (FIR) registered against him on charge of torturing an adolescent boy

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Khanewal Syed Nadeem Abbas on Wednesday suspended a constable and got First Information Report (FIR) registered against him on charge of torturing an adolescent boy.

The police spokesman informed that taking serious notice of the incident, DPO ordered police to investigate the case properly and declared that police was pursuing a zero tolerance policy against police officials involved in excesses against people.

Khanewal city police also arrested the constable, the spokesman said adding that he would undergo medical examination. All the evidences have been collected from the spot and being sent to forensic science laboratory for analysis.