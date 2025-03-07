Cop, his brother killed, three injured in firing

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) A policeman and his brother were shot dead in the vicinity of Shahpur police station here early morning on Friday.

According to a report filed at Shahpur Police Station, a local resident, Qayyum, son of Waris, stated that the incident took place near Mohalla Dr Rehman Budhani early in the morning. He said, he and his brothers were returning home from the mosque when unknown armed assailants opened indiscriminate fire on them.

The attack resulted in the deaths of 35-year-old Naeem and 30-year-old Faheem, while three others, identified as Huzaifa (son of Waseem), Jamshed (son of Ayub), and Qayyum himself, sustained injuries.

Qayyum said his two brothers were killed when they were being carry to the hospital. He claimed that they had no personal enmity with anyone.

Following the incident, a heavy contingent of police, along with senior officers, arrived at the crime scene, conducted an inspection, and initiated a thorough investigation. Authorities have collected empty bullet shells, CCTV footage from nearby locations, and statements of the witnesses to determine the facts behind the attack.