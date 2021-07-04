Cop hit to death

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :An official of elite force was hit to death at Timber Market, Ravi Road here on Sunday.

Police said that Irfan Naik, resident of Muridke was going to home on a motorcycle after performing duty when a rashly driven car hit him at Ravi road. He died on the spot.

Police have handed over the body to the heirs.

Police were conducting raids to arrest the fleeing car driver.