UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cop Hit To Death

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 04:20 PM

Cop hit to death

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :An official of elite force was hit to death at Timber Market, Ravi Road here on Sunday.

Police said that Irfan Naik, resident of Muridke was going to home on a motorcycle after performing duty when a rashly driven car hit him at Ravi road. He died on the spot.

Police have handed over the body to the heirs.

Police were conducting raids to arrest the fleeing car driver.

Related Topics

Driver Road Car Died Muridke Sunday Market

Recent Stories

27th Sharjah Award for Educational Excellence reco ..

25 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,599 new COVID-19 cases, 1,570 reco ..

1 hour ago

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches new service to Baku

2 hours ago

Russia reports 25,142 new COVID-19 cases, 663 deat ..

2 hours ago

Healthcare an ideal jumping-off point for Artifici ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Health approves emergency registration ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.