Open Menu

Cop Hit To Death

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 29, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Cop hit to death

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) A sub-inspector died in a road accident on the Sargodha-Faisalabd road on Tuesday.

According to police, Sub-Inspector Muhammad Tufail of Atta Shaheed police station in Sargodha, was riding a motorcycle when a bus coming from back hit him near the Election Commission office near 47 Pull.

A Rescue 1122 team immediately shifted him to DHQ Hospital, where he succumbed to head injuries. The bus driver fled and raids are ongoing to apprehend him.

District Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Asad Ijaz Malhi expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, praying for strength and patience for them during this difficult time. He also prayed for peace to the departed soul.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Police Station Election Commission Of Pakistan Driver Road Died Road Accident Sargodha Rescue 1122 Family From

Recent Stories

Bill to increase number of SC judges to be present ..

Bill to increase number of SC judges to be presented in NA on Friday

1 hour ago
 Five people killed in Proom area of Panjgur

Five people killed in Proom area of Panjgur

3 hours ago
 Gold prices increase by Rs1,600 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold prices increase by Rs1,600 per tola in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Imaan Mazari, her husband given into police custod ..

Imaan Mazari, her husband given into police custody for three-day physical reman ..

3 hours ago
 Hezbollah appoints Naim Qassem as its new head

Hezbollah appoints Naim Qassem as its new head

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 October 2024

6 hours ago
'I'm single now,': Arjun Kapoor confirms split wit ..

'I'm single now,': Arjun Kapoor confirms split with Malaika

6 hours ago
 Fakhar Zaman parts ways with player agent

Fakhar Zaman parts ways with player agent

6 hours ago
 Petroleum prices expected to drop in Pakistan from ..

Petroleum prices expected to drop in Pakistan from Nov 1

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 October 2024

9 hours ago
 No immediate constitutional amendments under consi ..

No immediate constitutional amendments under consideration: Dr Shezra

19 hours ago
 Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice t ..

Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Rana Ihsan

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan