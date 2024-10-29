Cop hit to death

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) A sub-inspector died in a road accident on the Sargodha-Faisalabd road on Tuesday.

According to police, Sub-Inspector Muhammad Tufail of Atta Shaheed police station in Sargodha, was riding a motorcycle when a bus coming from back hit him near the Election Commission office near 47 Pull.

A Rescue 1122 team immediately shifted him to DHQ Hospital, where he succumbed to head injuries. The bus driver fled and raids are ongoing to apprehend him.

District Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Asad Ijaz Malhi expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, praying for strength and patience for them during this difficult time. He also prayed for peace to the departed soul.