Cop Honoured For Social Service After Video Goes Viral On Social Media

Tue 13th July 2021 | 10:09 PM

Additional Inspector General Police, South Punjab, Zafar Iqbal Awan on Tuesday honoured a head constable Muhammad Akram after noticing his video on social media carrying an elderly disabled women on his back to 'Ehsaas' center

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Additional Inspector General Police, South Punjab, Zafar Iqbal Awan on Tuesday honoured a head constable Muhammad Akram after noticing his video on social media carrying an elderly disabled women on his back to 'Ehsaas' center.

Policemen who have passion to serve humanity in addition to their Primary responsibility were pride of the police force, said the South Punjab Police Chief after awarding him CC1 appreciation certificate with a cash award.

The police officer was showed in the video carrying an elderly woman with disability on his back to enable her reach 'Ehsaas' center and receive cash under government support programme won many hearts and prompted additional IGP to especially invite the head constable to his office to honour him.

Akram's passion to serve the people is an example to be followed by all police, Zafar Iqbal Awan said in a statement.

More Stories From Pakistan

