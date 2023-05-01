UrduPoint.com

Cop Injured As Rival Groups Stoned Over Pity Dispute In Attock

Sumaira FH Published May 01, 2023 | 09:34 PM

Cop injured as rival groups stoned over pity dispute in Attock

An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) received head injury as two rival groups attacked each other with stones over some pity dispute in Chappar Sharif in the limits of Attock Khurd Police Station on Monday, police sources said

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) received head injury as two rival groups attacked each other with stones over some pity dispute in Chappar Sharif in the limits of Attock Khurd Police Station on Monday, police sources said.

According to the sources, some settlers from Kohistan were doing construction work on the first floor of their house.

The Pushtoon families in the neighborhood objected on 'violation' of their norms by the settlers. This led to the pelting of stones and bricks against each other by scores of charged youth.

On getting information, a police party led by ASI Khurram reached at the scene and tried to disperse the mob. During the course of time, a police constable received head injuries. A case was registered against the unknown attackers and the haunt for the arrest of the accused was launched.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Kohistan Attock From

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed receives Curaçao PM

Saif bin Zayed receives Curaçao PM

11 minutes ago
 World Utilities Congress and EWEC announce Clean E ..

World Utilities Congress and EWEC announce Clean Energy Partnership for 2023

11 minutes ago
 Heads of Security Councils of India, Iran Discuss ..

Heads of Security Councils of India, Iran Discuss Bilateral Cooperation - Report ..

6 minutes ago
 UAE Government shares experience in improving skil ..

UAE Government shares experience in improving skills and developing digital infr ..

26 minutes ago
 Governor, industrialists discuss economic situatio ..

Governor, industrialists discuss economic situation

6 minutes ago
 IMF Chief Says Shift Away From Dollar Occurring Bu ..

IMF Chief Says Shift Away From Dollar Occurring But No Alternative to US Currenc ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.