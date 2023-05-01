Cop injured as rival groups stoned over pity dispute in Attock

An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) received head injury as two rival groups attacked each other with stones over some pity dispute in Chappar Sharif in the limits of Attock Khurd Police Station on Monday, police sources said

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) received head injury as two rival groups attacked each other with stones over some pity dispute in Chappar Sharif in the limits of Attock Khurd Police Station on Monday, police sources said.

According to the sources, some settlers from Kohistan were doing construction work on the first floor of their house.

The Pushtoon families in the neighborhood objected on 'violation' of their norms by the settlers. This led to the pelting of stones and bricks against each other by scores of charged youth.

On getting information, a police party led by ASI Khurram reached at the scene and tried to disperse the mob. During the course of time, a police constable received head injuries. A case was registered against the unknown attackers and the haunt for the arrest of the accused was launched.