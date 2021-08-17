Cop injured by outlaws

A police constable was shot at and injured by suspects, in the precincts of Balochni police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :A police constable was shot at and injured by suspects, in the precincts of Balochni police station.

Police said on Tuesday that a police team during a routine patrolling spotted three suspects near Graveyard Morh Balochni and signaled them to stop but they opened fire at the police party.

As a result of which constable Shahid Jameel sustained bullet injuries.

The police also returned fire, however the outlaws managed to escape from the scene.

The injured constable was shifted to hospital for treatment.

Special raiding team has been constituted to arrest the fleeing outlaws.