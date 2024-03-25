Open Menu

Cop Injured By Robbers

Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2024 | 03:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Alleged robbers shot at and injured a police constable for putting up resistance,

in the limits of Chak Jhumra police station.

Police said on Monday that constable Muhammad Usman was returning home

after performing duty in Police Lines on Sunday night when two robbers riding

a motorcycle intercepted him near Dry Port Jhumra Road.

The outlaws snatched

his belongings and injured him seriously by shooting.

The victim was shifted to hospital for medical treatment.

On information, City Police Officer Muhammad Ali Zia directed the Superintendent

of Police (SP) Madina Town to probe the matter and submit a report in this regard

at the earliest, besides ensuring the arrest of accused.

The CPO also formed teams under the supervision of DSP Nishatabad and SP CIA

which started investigation on scientific lines to arrest the culprits.

