Cop Injured By Suspects
Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2025 | 01:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) A police constable of Muhafiz Squad was shot at,
and injured by suspects here on Sunday.
The Muhafiz Squad was on patrolling when suspects on a
motorcycle opened fire at the squad.
As a result of which
constable Shahzaib received bullet injuries, says a press
release issued by DPO office.
The injured constable was admitted to hospital for medical
treatment.
Special police teams have been formed to apprehend the
culprits.
Regional Police Officer (RPO) and District Police Officer (DPO)
visited the hospital to inquire about the injured constable's condition.
