Open Menu

Cop Injured By Suspects

Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2025 | 01:50 PM

Cop injured by suspects

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) A police constable of Muhafiz Squad was shot at,

and injured by suspects here on Sunday.

The Muhafiz Squad was on patrolling when suspects on a

motorcycle opened fire at the squad.

As a result of which

constable Shahzaib received bullet injuries, says a press

release issued by DPO office.

The injured constable was admitted to hospital for medical

treatment.

Special police teams have been formed to apprehend the

culprits.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) and District Police Officer (DPO)

visited the hospital to inquire about the injured constable's condition.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Sunday

Recent Stories

112,000 GCC citizens employed in public sector, 21 ..

112,000 GCC citizens employed in public sector, 21,200 in private sector: GCC-St ..

7 minutes ago
 Sierra Leone confirms first Mpox case

Sierra Leone confirms first Mpox case

2 hours ago
 Indonesia's Mount Ibu erupts, spews hot lava

Indonesia's Mount Ibu erupts, spews hot lava

2 hours ago
 Los Angeles wildfire death toll rises to 16

Los Angeles wildfire death toll rises to 16

2 hours ago
 Tram collision in France’s Strasbourg injures 50

Tram collision in France’s Strasbourg injures 50

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 January 2025

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 January 2025

5 hours ago
 1 Billion Followers Summit: UAE aims to lead globa ..

1 Billion Followers Summit: UAE aims to lead global creator economy

13 hours ago
 India to ease work permits for foreigners investin ..

India to ease work permits for foreigners investing in food, beverage industries

13 hours ago
 American Writer Tucker Carlson: 'I have never met ..

American Writer Tucker Carlson: 'I have never met a leader as wise, humble as Mo ..

14 hours ago
 Naguib Sawiris: Approachability, fast decision-mak ..

Naguib Sawiris: Approachability, fast decision-making key to building successful ..

15 hours ago
 Zack King: Success in content creation magical jou ..

Zack King: Success in content creation magical journey demanding efforts, learni ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan