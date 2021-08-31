Cop injured by suspects' firing

Masked men riding a motorcycle shot at and injured a police constable near Hussain Chowk in Khanewal on Tuesday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Masked men riding a motorcycle shot at and injured a police constable near Hussain Chowk in Khanewal on Tuesday.

The constable was part of a police team deputed at a post when the armed men hiding their faces by masks reached there.

Police tried to stop them but they sped away the motorcycle after firing straight at the police party leaving a constable Hanif injured, police said.

The injured official was admitted to hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, DPO Muhammad Ali Waseem visited DHQ hospital and enquired about the condition of the injured constable.