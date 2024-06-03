Cop injured in attack on polio team

A police constable sustained bullet injury in an armed attack by unknown persons on a polio team in Vargari area, district Lakki Marwat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) A police constable sustained bullet injury in an armed attack by unknown persons on a polio team in Vargari area, district Lakki Marwat.

Accroding to Rescue-1122 the police constable was shifted to Tajazai hospital after necessary first aid and treatment.