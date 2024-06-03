Open Menu

Cop Injured In Attack On Polio Team

Muhammad Irfan Published June 03, 2024 | 06:39 PM

Cop injured in attack on polio team

A police constable sustained bullet injury in an armed attack by unknown persons on a polio team in Vargari area, district Lakki Marwat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) A police constable sustained bullet injury in an armed attack by unknown persons on a polio team in Vargari area, district Lakki Marwat.

Accroding to Rescue-1122 the police constable was shifted to Tajazai hospital after necessary first aid and treatment.

Related Topics

Attack Police Polio Lakki Marwat

Recent Stories

Suspect involved in robbing Saudi citizens in Isla ..

Suspect involved in robbing Saudi citizens in Islamabad arrested

9 minutes ago
 Man shot dead, two injured at district courts

Man shot dead, two injured at district courts

7 minutes ago
 Distt Govt orders godowns owners in Malakand to ge ..

Distt Govt orders godowns owners in Malakand to get registration by June 30

7 minutes ago
 NIM course participants visit PRA

NIM course participants visit PRA

7 minutes ago
 Thousands evacuated from German flood zone as Scho ..

Thousands evacuated from German flood zone as Scholz visits

7 minutes ago
 Federal Ombudsman's regional office takes action a ..

Federal Ombudsman's regional office takes action against surge in complaints of ..

7 minutes ago
'Jatli' police arrest three robbers; recover cash

'Jatli' police arrest three robbers; recover cash

7 minutes ago
 Acquisition of IT education vital to compete with ..

Acquisition of IT education vital to compete with modern world: Commissioner Zh ..

7 minutes ago
 World Athletics launches new biennial championship

World Athletics launches new biennial championship

7 minutes ago
 BISP Mobile Van facility inaugurated in D.I Khan

BISP Mobile Van facility inaugurated in D.I Khan

7 minutes ago
 Inquiry initiated into mistreatment of patient at ..

Inquiry initiated into mistreatment of patient at Mian Rashid Hospital, staff su ..

15 minutes ago
 Pakistan's Hamza to defend his title in WSF World ..

Pakistan's Hamza to defend his title in WSF World Jr Squash C'ships

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan