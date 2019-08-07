Cop injured in dacoity attempt in Multan

A policeman was shot injured by dacoits in Mattital cattle market here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) -:A policeman was shot injured by dacoits in Mattital cattle market here on Wednesday.

According to Bahauddin Zakariya police,three unidentified armed dacoits came to market and open an indiscriminate fire.They stolen seven goats and managed to escape from the market.Consequently, policeman Ghulam Murtaza received bullet injuries and shifted to Nishtar hospital.

investigation was underway.