Cop Injured In Dacoity Attempt In Multan
Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 02:10 PM
A policeman was shot injured by dacoits in Mattital cattle market here on Wednesday
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) -:A policeman was shot injured by dacoits in Mattital cattle market here on Wednesday.
According to Bahauddin Zakariya police,three unidentified armed dacoits came to market and open an indiscriminate fire.They stolen seven goats and managed to escape from the market.Consequently, policeman Ghulam Murtaza received bullet injuries and shifted to Nishtar hospital.
investigation was underway.