Cop injured in DI Khan IED blast

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :A policeman sustained minor injuries when a mobile van was targeted with an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Dera Ismail Khan on Tuesday morning.

The District Police Officer (DPO), DI Khan informed that the incident occurred in Kolachi area of the district in which a policeman sustained minor injuries while the mobile van was partially damaged.

The injured cop was shifted to hospital for treatment. The security forces have launched a search operation in the area to arrest the culprits.