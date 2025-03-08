Open Menu

Cop Injured In Explosion Near Police Mobile

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2025 | 09:30 PM

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) In a remote controlled explosion near a Domel police mobile here a police ASI sustained injuries.

According to police, ASI Nisar sustained injuries in the blast and was shifted to the hospital for treatment.

The police reached on the site and started investigation after collecting evidence.

