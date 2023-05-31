UrduPoint.com

Cop Injured In Firing Incident

Muhammad Irfan Published May 31, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Cop injured in firing incident

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :A constable of Muhafiz Squad sustained bullet injuries in the firing incident here Bhagtanwala Police limits on Wednesday Police said that constable Muhammad Sarfraz was checking the suspect vehicles at a picket point set up at Bhagtanwala area when some armed motorcyclists opened fire at him and managed to escape from the scene.

Rescue team along with District Police Officer (DPO), Muhammad Faisal Kamran, SDPO circle Usman Mir reached the spot, while Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to hospital.

Meanwhile,the DPO ordered to arrest the unidentified motorcyclists at the earliest.

