UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cop Injured In Firing Of Suspects In Burewala

Muhammad Irfan 3 seconds ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 09:15 PM

Cop injured in firing of suspects in Burewala

Suspected criminals opened fire at a police van leaving a constable injured in the suburbs of Gaggo Mandi on Thursday

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Suspected criminals opened fire at a police van leaving a constable injured in the suburbs of Gaggo Mandi on Thursday.

Police said that a mobile van of police post Tajpura and Gaggo Mandi police station were on routine patrolling when they spotted some suspected persons riding a motorcycle, and signalled them to stop.

The suspects, however, opened fire at the police vehicle, injured a constable Asghar Ali and fled the scene.

Police took the injured constable to THQ hospital Burewala. He is stated to be out-of-danger. DPO Vehari also rushed to the hospital to meet the injured policeman and promised his proper treatment.

Meanwhile, a joint police team from PS Gaggo, PS Sahooka, PS Fateh Shah and elite force raided a place, Khangran Wala Khoh at Chak 115-EB to arrest a proclaimed offender Ijaz alias Ijazi Padhiar in the precincts of PS Ahmad Yar.

The raid was conducted on a tip-off and police suspected he (Ijaz) might be the man who opened fire at police.

As the police party reached near the suspects, they opened fire at police and hid themselves in a vast corn field.

Police have encircled the area.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Police Station Mobile Vehicle Man Van Vehari Burewala Gaggo Mandi Criminals Post From

Recent Stories

Arfa Software Technology Park turns pink for Breas ..

51 minutes ago

Tropical weather situation over Arabian Sea will n ..

1 hour ago

JUI's Azadi march allowed within constitutional li ..

1 second ago

France loses diesel pollution fight in EU court

5 seconds ago

Gold Rates in Pakistan on Thursday 24 Oct 2019

8 seconds ago

SMEDA establishes Help Desks for Prime Minister's ..

10 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.