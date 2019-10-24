Cop injured in firing of suspects in Burewala

Suspected criminals opened fire at a police van leaving a constable injured in the suburbs of Gaggo Mandi on Thursday

Police said that a mobile van of police post Tajpura and Gaggo Mandi police station were on routine patrolling when they spotted some suspected persons riding a motorcycle, and signalled them to stop.

The suspects, however, opened fire at the police vehicle, injured a constable Asghar Ali and fled the scene.

Police took the injured constable to THQ hospital Burewala. He is stated to be out-of-danger. DPO Vehari also rushed to the hospital to meet the injured policeman and promised his proper treatment.

Meanwhile, a joint police team from PS Gaggo, PS Sahooka, PS Fateh Shah and elite force raided a place, Khangran Wala Khoh at Chak 115-EB to arrest a proclaimed offender Ijaz alias Ijazi Padhiar in the precincts of PS Ahmad Yar.

The raid was conducted on a tip-off and police suspected he (Ijaz) might be the man who opened fire at police.

As the police party reached near the suspects, they opened fire at police and hid themselves in a vast corn field.

Police have encircled the area.