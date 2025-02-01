Cop Injured In Kurram Firing Dies At Hospital
Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2025 | 02:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) A police official injured in a firing incident in Kurram along with Assistant Commissioner Revenue the other day succumbed to his wounds at the hospital on Saturday
Police said, the cop, Syed Ashiq Hussain, who was wounded in an attack on the Assistant Commissioner in Boshehra, Kurram, could not survive his injuries and was martyred. Hospital sources also confirmed his martyrdom.
Police said the slain official had been stationed in Boshehra after a ceasefire and was targeted by unknown assailants in the evening.
Police reports indicate that the situation in the area remains tense, and security has been further tightened.
The Assistant Commissioner was present in Boshehra with the police after a ceasefire agreement when the firing incident occurred. The injured Assistant Commissioner was immediately taken to the hospital for medical treatment.
Investigations into the firing incident are ongoing.
Meanwhile, the funeral prayer for the martyred cop, Ashiq Hussain, was offered at the police lines, and he was laid to rest in his ancestral village, Noor Ki.
The attack injured six people, including Assistant Commissioner Revenue Saeed Manan, two local residents, and three police officers.
Recent Stories
Saud bin Saqr attends 18th Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon
UAE: Top global destination for winter tourism
Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets Rwandan President to strengthen bilateral relations
Saud bin Saqr inaugurates 13th edition of Ras Al Khaimah Art Festival
Korea's exports down 10.3 pct on-year in January
Small medevac plane crashes in Philadelphia with child, 5 others on board
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 February 2025
Saif bin Zayed offers condolences on death of Prince Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdul ..
Civil Defence in Gaza recovers bodies of 520 martyrs from under rubble of destro ..
Kayan Wellness Festival kicks off in Abu Dhabi
Security Council renews mandate of UN peacekeeping force in Cyprus for another y ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Cop injured in Kurram firing dies at hospital43 seconds ago
-
Campaign to curb illicit profiteering in Sialkot district intensified50 seconds ago
-
'Padel Racket' export success puts Sialkot city on global map: report11 minutes ago
-
PM felicitates President Lukashenko over his re-election11 minutes ago
-
Students from AJK, Pakistan reiterate support for Kashmiris ahead of 'Solidarity Day'41 minutes ago
-
Return of Kashmiri Pandits a humanitarian issue, not a political one: Mirwaiz1 hour ago
-
Indian troops martyr 11 Kashmiris in January: report1 hour ago
-
Another firing incident claims life in Lower Kurram1 hour ago
-
SU Vice Chancellor for utilizing all resources to improve university’s infrastructure, academic , ..2 hours ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day: Honouring 78 years of sacrifices in pursuit of freedom from Indian yoke2 hours ago
-
PML-N govt's economic stability key achievement: Uzma Kardar3 hours ago
-
1122 provides assistance to people in 542 emergencies during January3 hours ago