Cop injured in Kurram firing dies at hospital

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) A police official injured in a firing incident in Kurram along with Assistant Commissioner Revenue the other day succumbed to his wounds at the hospital on Saturday

Police said, the cop, Syed Ashiq Hussain, who was wounded in an attack on the Assistant Commissioner in Boshehra, Kurram, could not survive his injuries and was martyred. Hospital sources also confirmed his martyrdom.

Police said the slain official had been stationed in Boshehra after a ceasefire and was targeted by unknown assailants in the evening.

Police reports indicate that the situation in the area remains tense, and security has been further tightened.

The Assistant Commissioner was present in Boshehra with the police after a ceasefire agreement when the firing incident occurred. The injured Assistant Commissioner was immediately taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

Investigations into the firing incident are ongoing.

Meanwhile, the funeral prayer for the martyred cop, Ashiq Hussain, was offered at the police lines, and he was laid to rest in his ancestral village, Noor Ki.

The attack injured six people, including Assistant Commissioner Revenue Saeed Manan, two local residents, and three police officers.