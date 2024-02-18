Cop Injured In Rawalpindi Shootout With Suspects
Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2024 | 12:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) A police personnel was shot and injured during an attempt to apprehend a proclaimed offender in the precincts of Dhamial Police Station in Rawalpindi on Sunday.
According to the police, Sub-Inspector Inaam Ali, along with other personnel, went to arrest a suspect when his accomplices opened fire on the police party, resulting in the injury of the officer.
The injured police personnel has been transferred to the hospital for medical treatment, according to a private news channel.
The injured police officer has reportedly sustained four gunshot wounds.
