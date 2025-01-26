Cop Injured In Shootout With Ladi Gang In Koh-e-Suleman
Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2025 | 05:40 PM
DG Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) A fierce exchange of fire between the police and the notorious Ladi gang took place in the mountainous region of Koh-e-Suleman, leaving Sub-Inspector Irfan Mustafa injured.
During the firefight, he was shot near his ear, but saved from serious harm due to a bulletproof helmet and protective jacket. Sub-Inspector Mustafa was immediately rushed to DHQ hospital, where his condition was out of danger.
The operation was led by DSP Hammad Nabi and SHO Kot Mubarak Arshad Sial, with other police officers.
The police force was equipped with full protective gear, including bulletproof jackets and helmets, which helped them withstand the criminals' gunfire. The police received information that dangerous members of the Ladi Gang were hiding in the remote mountainous area of Koh-e-Suleman and were planning a major crime.
DSP Nabi and his team launched a swift operation, during which the criminals opened fire on the police.
However, the officers responded with professionalism and courage, inflicting significant damage on the assailants.
Upon receiving the news, DPO DG Khan Syed Ali reached the scene to oversee the operation.
He later visited Irfan Mustafa at the Allama Iqbal Teaching hospital, where he was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Usman Khalid and SP Bakhtiar Ahmad Khan. DPO Syed Ali praised the bravery of the officers and directed the medical staff to provide the best possible care for the injured officer.
DPO Syed Ali emphasized, "The safety of the public was top priority of police.
Additional police forces have cordoned off the entire area and blocked all escape routes to prevent the suspects from fleeing. The operation continued as law enforcement intensified efforts to apprehend the remaining members of the Ladi Gang.
