Cop injured in Tank dies at LRH

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) A police constable who was shot and injured in an attack in Tank district the other day breathed his last here at the hospital on Wednesday.

Police said, Constable, Zia ud Din, deputed at the gate of Civil Hospital Tank was injured in an attack by a miscreant and was brought to Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) in critical condition.

The Hafiz e Quran cop succumbed to his injuries at the hospital and later his body was shifted to his native village in Tank.