Cop Injured In Tank Police Post Attack
Faizan Hashmi Published January 23, 2025 | 06:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) A police constable was critically injured when unidentified assailants opened fire at the Lukman Checkpost in Tank district on Thursday.
According to police, the incident occurred within the jurisdiction of City Police Station, where unknown individuals targeted the Lukman Checkpost.
The injured policeman was immediately shifted to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for medical treatment.
Following the incident, police cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to apprehend the suspects involved.
APP/vak
