Cop Injured While Chasing Fleecing Robbers In Taxila

Published January 30, 2023 | 09:21 PM

A cop sustained bullet injury while chasing the fleecing outlaws in Jameelabad area in the limits of Taxila Police station on Monday evening

Sources said that three suspects riding on a motorcycle were intercepted by Dolphin Police near Jameelabad but they fled.

The Dolphin Police chased them, they opened fire on the police, resultantly one of the cops received bullet injury on his arm and fell down. The suspects fled away taking advantage of the dark and narrow streets.

Police registered a case and launched investigation.

