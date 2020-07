Cop injures in police encounter near Khairpur

A police constable and three criminals were injured in an encounter between police and criminals in Khairpur

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :A police constable and three criminals were injured in an encounter between police and criminals in Khairpur.

According to Khairpur SSP Captain (Retd) Ameer Saud Magsi, the SHO Sobhodero, Khairpur district, Ghulam Bozdar, along with ASI M Chuttal and a cop were deployed at Peer Hayat Shah link road were ambushed by criminals.

One cop Ali Muhammed Narejo was injured on late night of Wednesday.