Cop Injures In Shootout

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Cop injures in shootout

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Constable was injured in shootout with police in limits of Shah Sadar police station.

According to the SHO, Irfan Mustafa a motorbike was snatched at Adda Ibrahim. After information, police rushed to the crime scene.

As soon as the security officials reached out, the robbers started firing that caused the constable, Ejaz Hussain wounded as suffering the bullet injury.

The dacoits escaped upon retailitary firing. Police continued chase of the criminals while the injured cop was shifted to the nearby hospital.

DPO Ahmed mohayddin paid visit to the hospital to enquire about the health of the police official. He instructed the medics on the duty to provide all-out medical facilities to protect the life of the official.

He said the police of the local district were doing their best to control crimes. He said outlaws being involved in the said crime would be dealt with iron hands.

