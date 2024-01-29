Cop Injures In Shootout
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2024 | 02:00 PM
DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Constable was injured in shootout with police in limits of Shah Sadar police station.
According to the SHO, Irfan Mustafa a motorbike was snatched at Adda Ibrahim. After information, police rushed to the crime scene.
As soon as the security officials reached out, the robbers started firing that caused the constable, Ejaz Hussain wounded as suffering the bullet injury.
The dacoits escaped upon retailitary firing. Police continued chase of the criminals while the injured cop was shifted to the nearby hospital.
DPO Ahmed mohayddin paid visit to the hospital to enquire about the health of the police official. He instructed the medics on the duty to provide all-out medical facilities to protect the life of the official.
He said the police of the local district were doing their best to control crimes. He said outlaws being involved in the said crime would be dealt with iron hands.
Recent Stories
Anti-judiciary campaigns’ probe: Over 100 individuals issued notices
Athletes of Punjab Rising Games return medals to Wahab Riaz
SC bench hearing civilians’ trial in military courts’ case dissolved
Sanam Javed re-arrested in another case after bail from ATC
Iranian FM arrives in Islamabad on visit to Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 January 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024
France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G
IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School
JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Blue Fair offering business opportunities to women to open on Feb 1110 minutes ago
-
One dead, another Injured during clash between political party workers in Karachi10 minutes ago
-
Anti-judiciary campaigns’ probe: Over 100 individuals issued notices12 minutes ago
-
DC imposes ban on display of arms20 minutes ago
-
ECP sets up 15,697 polling stations in KP20 minutes ago
-
CTD arrests street criminals linked to robbery-related murders30 minutes ago
-
NCGSA, IST to hold First National CanSat Competition30 minutes ago
-
Bilal Siddiqi urges to resolve Kashmir issue through dialogue40 minutes ago
-
India’s so-called census rejected as intrusive interference in personal affairs40 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes 592 kg drugs in eight operations; arrests seven accused50 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Iran agree to promote mutual goals of peace, prosperity50 minutes ago
-
KP Governor formally inaugurates Governor’s Secretariat website60 minutes ago