Cop Irtafa Ali injured in Airport Police area shootout dies

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Head Constable Irtafa Ali, who was seriously wounded in a shootout with criminals in the area of the Airport Police Station on Friday, succumbed to his injuries on Saturday.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, an Airport Police team was conducting an operation in the area when they were fired upon by the criminals.

In the ensuing shootout, Head Constable Irtafa Ali was injured and was shifted to the hospital in critical condition. He breathed his last today.

An accused Dilbar was also killed during the firing.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani said that they stood with the family of the martyr in the hour of grief.

They were proud of the personnel like Head Constable Irtafa Ali who even did not hesitate to sacrifice their lives in the line of duty, he added.