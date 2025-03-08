Open Menu

Cop Irtafa Ali Injured In Airport Police Area Shootout Dies

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Cop Irtafa Ali injured in Airport Police area shootout dies

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Head Constable Irtafa Ali, who was seriously wounded in a shootout with criminals in the area of the Airport Police Station on Friday, succumbed to his injuries on Saturday.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, an Airport Police team was conducting an operation in the area when they were fired upon by the criminals.

In the ensuing shootout, Head Constable Irtafa Ali was injured and was shifted to the hospital in critical condition. He breathed his last today.

An accused Dilbar was also killed during the firing.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani said that they stood with the family of the martyr in the hour of grief.

They were proud of the personnel like Head Constable Irtafa Ali who even did not hesitate to sacrifice their lives in the line of duty, he added.

Recent Stories

OIC Foreign Ministers Council rejects plans to dis ..

OIC Foreign Ministers Council rejects plans to displace Palestinian people

10 minutes ago
 OIC Foreign Ministers Council announces reinstatem ..

OIC Foreign Ministers Council announces reinstatement of Syria's membership

25 minutes ago
 General Women's Uinion to participate in 69th sess ..

General Women's Uinion to participate in 69th session of Commission on Status of ..

55 minutes ago
 China's Jan-Feb exports hit record high

China's Jan-Feb exports hit record high

3 hours ago
 Record drop in children being born in EU in 2023

Record drop in children being born in EU in 2023

4 hours ago
 Trump administration likely to ban DeepSeek

Trump administration likely to ban DeepSeek

5 hours ago
Businessman Qusai Al Ghussein contributes AED 1 mi ..

Businessman Qusai Al Ghussein contributes AED 1 million to Fathers’ Endowment ..

5 hours ago
 QUBE Development contributes AED 2 million to Fath ..

QUBE Development contributes AED 2 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

5 hours ago
 GCC supports Syria's measures to preserve its secu ..

GCC supports Syria's measures to preserve its security, stability

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 March 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 March 2025

9 hours ago
 UAE condemns armed attacks on Syrian Security Forc ..

UAE condemns armed attacks on Syrian Security Forces

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan