Cop killed along with friend

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) ::Two unidentified armed attackers, riding a bike, on Friday killed a police official along with his friend in Pahar Khel area here.

According to district police, two unidentified armed attackers riding on a bike managed to escape from the scene after committing the crime, adding police official was also riding on a bike with his friend when they were targeted.

A team of Rescue 1122 reached on the spot and shifted the dead identified as Younas Khan and Asmatullah Khan to the district hospital, while police cordoned off the area and started a search operation.