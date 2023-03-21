UrduPoint.com

Cop Killed, Another Injured In Encounter With Robbers

Cop killed, another injured in encounter with robbers

A policeman was killed while another was injured in an encounter with robbers in Shershah area of the city on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :A policeman was killed while another was injured in an encounter with robbers in Shershah area of the city on Tuesday.

According to police, a police constable Irfan Ahmed was killed while an assistant sub-inspector Mukhtiyar Ahmed was injured in an exchange of firing with robbers near Ghulaman-e-Abbas Chowk, Shershah area.

Both cops were posted at police station Shershah. The deceased and injured were rushed to Civil Hospital.

Further investigations were underway.

