Cop Killed, Another Injured In Encounter With Robbers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2023 | 11:29 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :A policeman was killed while another was injured in an encounter with robbers in Shershah area of the city on Tuesday.
According to police, a police constable Irfan Ahmed was killed while an assistant sub-inspector Mukhtiyar Ahmed was injured in an exchange of firing with robbers near Ghulaman-e-Abbas Chowk, Shershah area.
Both cops were posted at police station Shershah. The deceased and injured were rushed to Civil Hospital.
Further investigations were underway.