Cop killed, another injured in encounter with robbers

(@FahadShabbir)

A policeman was killed while another was injured in an encounter with robbers in Shershah area of the city on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :A policeman was killed while another was injured in an encounter with robbers in Shershah area of the city on Tuesday.

According to police, a police constable Irfan Ahmed was killed while an assistant sub-inspector Mukhtiyar Ahmed was injured in an exchange of firing with robbers near Ghulaman-e-Abbas Chowk, Shershah area.

Both cops were posted at police station Shershah. The deceased and injured were rushed to Civil Hospital.

Further investigations were underway.