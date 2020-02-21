UrduPoint.com
Cop Killed As Speeding Car Ran Over Motorcycle

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 12:37 PM

Cop killed as speeding car ran over motorcycle

A police personnel was killed as speeding car hit motorcycle while overtaking coaster near Daira Deen Panah

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :A police personnel was killed as speeding car hit motorcycle while overtaking coaster near Daira Deen Panah.

According to details, RPO Daira Deen Panah police station was going somewhere riding on motorcycle.

Meanwhile, a speeding car while overtaking a coaster ran over motorcycle.

As a result, cop died on the spot.

The body of the deceased was shifted to hospital while car driver managed to escape from the crime scene.

APP /shn-sak

