RENALA KHURD, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :A police constable was killed in a road accident here on Sunday.

According to police, constable Wilayat Ali was riding a motorcycle when another two-wheeler collided with his bike near Noll Plot.

The police official died on the spot Rescue-1122 shifted the body to DHQ hospital.