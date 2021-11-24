Cop killed in road accident

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :A policeman was killed while two others sustained multiple injuries after their official vehicle rammed into tree near Awan chowk,Aziz Fatima Hospital road.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Wednesday that Constable Sikandar Azam of chak 153,Sahiwal received serious injuries and died on the spot, while Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Madad Hussain and driver Ashraf were shifted to Allied Hospital in critical condition.

Nishatabad police started investigation.