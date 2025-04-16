Cop killed in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) A motorway police official was killed here on M-4 near Aminpur Interchange, Faisalabad on Wednesday.

According to motorway police spokesperson, the motorway police officers were briefing and educating the road users near the interchange when a mini truck registration number hit the patrol mobile from the rear side.As a result, Inspector Mansoor Asghar died on the spot.

The truck driver was arrested on the spot.