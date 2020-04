SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) ::A police sub-inspector (SI), Muhammad Munir (50), was killed when an over-loaded mini truck ran over him due to reckless driving, during his duty timkng at Chawinda Phatak in Pasrur city area here on Wednesday.

Police have arrested the accused truck driver, Muhammad Qadeer, and sent him behind the bars after registering a case against him.