Cop killed, three injured as loaded truck falls upon them

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :A police constable was killed while three others sustained multiple injuries in a truck accident, in the area of Dijkot police station.

Police said on Sunday that constable Basharat Ali and three others were busy in dragging out a car from a roadside ditch near Jahangir Morh at Sammundri Road when a truck loaded with bricks fell upon them.

As a result, Basharat Ali died on the spot while Waseem (25), Zubair (25) and Junaid (28) sustained multiple injuries and they were shifted to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for treatment.

Later, funeral prayer of Basharat Ali was held at Police Lines which was attended among others by Regional Police Officer (RPO) Imran Mehmood and City Police Officer (CPO) Ghulam Mubasshar Mekan and a large number of police officials.

A smartly turned out contingent of police presented a salute to the coffinof martyred police constable.