UrduPoint.com

Cop Killed, Three Injured As Loaded Truck Falls Upon Them

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 19th December 2021 | 02:50 PM

Cop killed, three injured as loaded truck falls upon them

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :A police constable was killed while three others sustained multiple injuries in a truck accident, in the area of Dijkot police station.

Police said on Sunday that constable Basharat Ali and three others were busy in dragging out a car from a roadside ditch near Jahangir Morh at Sammundri Road when a truck loaded with bricks fell upon them.

As a result, Basharat Ali died on the spot while Waseem (25), Zubair (25) and Junaid (28) sustained multiple injuries and they were shifted to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for treatment.

Later, funeral prayer of Basharat Ali was held at Police Lines which was attended among others by Regional Police Officer (RPO) Imran Mehmood and City Police Officer (CPO) Ghulam Mubasshar Mekan and a large number of police officials.

A smartly turned out contingent of police presented a salute to the coffinof martyred police constable.

Related Topics

Accident Police Police Station Road Car Died Sunday Prayer From

Recent Stories

New Year holiday for federal government announced

New Year holiday for federal government announced

6 minutes ago
 UAE Minister of State, Sri Lankan Minister of Publ ..

UAE Minister of State, Sri Lankan Minister of Public Security discuss cooperatio ..

21 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Musha ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Mushait with bomb-laden drone

2 hours ago
 GCC Secretary-General, Pakistani Foreign Minister ..

GCC Secretary-General, Pakistani Foreign Minister discuss humanitarian situation ..

3 hours ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 273.04 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 273.04 million

4 hours ago
 UAE Embassy in Khartoum organises training course ..

UAE Embassy in Khartoum organises training course for women in tourism and hospi ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.