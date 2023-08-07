Open Menu

Cop Killed, Two Injured In Terrorists' Attack

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 07, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Cop killed, two injured in terrorists' attack

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :A police constable embraced martyrdom and two others were critically injured in a terrorists attack on a police mobile in Badha Bair area here.

According to a police spokesman, the attackers in disguise of pedestrians targeted the police van on Afridi road from a close range with automatic weapons while it was patrolling in the area late Sunday night.

As a result of firing constable Yar Muhammad embraced martyrdom on the spot while a police sub-inspector and another constable received critical bullet injuries.

A police team reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to the hospital, the spokesman said, adding that various bullet shells of AK-47 guns were found at the crime scene.

The attackers managed to escape from the scene while taking advantage of the dark.

