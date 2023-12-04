Open Menu

Cop Killer Sentenced To Death

Umer Jamshaid Published December 04, 2023 | 09:00 PM

Cop killer sentenced to death

Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Mirza Shahid Baig on Monday awarded death sentence to an accused on charge of killing a retired police constable in Burewala City in 2020

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Mirza Shahid Baig on Monday awarded death sentence to an accused on charge of killing a retired police constable in Burewala City in 2020.

According to the prosecution, Nauman Masih had reported that his father retired constable Iqbal Masih had forbidden accused Daniyal Masih from quarreling with a person.

This angered the accused Daniyal Masih who hurled threats at the complainant's father, brought an axe from his home and hit Iqbal Masih on his head.

He was rushed to hospital but couldn't survive and died.

Police registered an FIR, recovered the weapon of killing after arresting the accused, and submitted Challan in the court.

The court awarded a death sentence to the accused and imposed Rs 500,000 fine on him.

He would undergo six months imprisonment in case of default.

APP/aaj/ifi

Related Topics

Police Fine Died Burewala FIR 2020 From Weapon Court

Recent Stories

Muhammad Ahmad Shah holds meeting with Info Dept o ..

Muhammad Ahmad Shah holds meeting with Info Dept officers

2 minutes ago
 Spotify cuts around 1,500 jobs as growth slows

Spotify cuts around 1,500 jobs as growth slows

2 minutes ago
 Controversial carbon credits flood COP28, yet stil ..

Controversial carbon credits flood COP28, yet still no rules

11 minutes ago
 PBM to highlight anti-poverty initiatives with chi ..

PBM to highlight anti-poverty initiatives with children's performances and open ..

1 minute ago
 CS KP reaffirms commitment to eradicate polio

CS KP reaffirms commitment to eradicate polio

2 minutes ago
 HDA officials optimistic about receiving funds for ..

HDA officials optimistic about receiving funds for payment of salaries, pensions

2 minutes ago
Heavily indebted Telefonica to slash 5,100 jobs in ..

Heavily indebted Telefonica to slash 5,100 jobs in Spain

2 minutes ago
 SU asked students to deposit hostel allotment fee ..

SU asked students to deposit hostel allotment fee by Dec 15

2 minutes ago
 Seizing digital wave thru connectivity, global rea ..

Seizing digital wave thru connectivity, global reach, vital for modern-day media ..

1 minute ago
 Gold hits record high as equities weaken

Gold hits record high as equities weaken

1 minute ago
 CDA introduces state-of-the-art fast-track service ..

CDA introduces state-of-the-art fast-track services

1 minute ago
 Customs Quetta seizes smuggled goods worth Rs 10 b ..

Customs Quetta seizes smuggled goods worth Rs 10 bln

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan