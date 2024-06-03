Cop Martyred, Another Injured By Robbers Firing
Umer Jamshaid Published June 03, 2024 | 08:53 PM
A police constable was martyred, and another was injured during an exchange of gunfire with alleged street criminals within the jurisdiction of the Sohrab Goth police station on Monday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) A police constable was martyred, and another was injured during an exchange of gunfire with alleged street criminals within the jurisdiction of the Sohrab Goth police station on Monday.
According to police officials, the encounter occurred near Jamali Bridge, where personnel confronted the robbers.
During the confrontation, Constable Yaseen was martyred, and Constable Salman Abbas sustained injuries. The robbers managed to flee the scene.
The body of the deceased was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, while the injured constable was taken to Aga Khan Hospital for treatment.
Law enforcement agencies have launched a search operation to apprehend the culprits involved in the incident.
Recent Stories
Preparations begin to celebrate 'World Environmental Day' in AJK
SC adjourns SIC's reserved seats case till Tuesday
11 killed in Quetta coal mine
UAJK announces admissions for MS, MPhil, PhD weekend programs
KP CM directs admin for immediate repairing of power transformers
6 resolutions passes unanimously by KP Assembly
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi condemns attack on polio team at ..
KP Speaker for suspension of Malakand University's provost & proctor over studen ..
DC urges parents to administer polio drops to their children
Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover mainpuri
19th 'My Karachi Oasis of Harmony' exhibition to start from Aug 2
DC Larkana visits RHC Naudero to review arrangements for patients
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SC adjourns SIC's reserved seats case till Tuesday6 minutes ago
-
11 killed in Quetta coal mine6 minutes ago
-
UAJK announces admissions for MS, MPhil, PhD weekend programs13 minutes ago
-
KP CM directs admin for immediate repairing of power transformers13 minutes ago
-
6 resolutions passes unanimously by KP Assembly13 minutes ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi condemns attack on polio team at Lakki Marwat13 minutes ago
-
KP Speaker for suspension of Malakand University's provost & proctor over student's death5 minutes ago
-
DC urges parents to administer polio drops to their children5 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover mainpuri5 minutes ago
-
DC Larkana visits RHC Naudero to review arrangements for patients5 minutes ago
-
PML-N MNAs call for election tribunal judge replacement over bias claims5 minutes ago
-
BISP, UNICEF to enhance collaborative efforts for women and children health5 minutes ago