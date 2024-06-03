Open Menu

Cop Martyred, Another Injured By Robbers Firing

Umer Jamshaid Published June 03, 2024 | 08:53 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) A police constable was martyred, and another was injured during an exchange of gunfire with alleged street criminals within the jurisdiction of the Sohrab Goth police station on Monday.

According to police officials, the encounter occurred near Jamali Bridge, where personnel confronted the robbers.

During the confrontation, Constable Yaseen was martyred, and Constable Salman Abbas sustained injuries. The robbers managed to flee the scene.

The body of the deceased was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, while the injured constable was taken to Aga Khan Hospital for treatment.

Law enforcement agencies have launched a search operation to apprehend the culprits involved in the incident.

