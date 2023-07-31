Cop martyred, another injured in encounter with street criminals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :A cop was martyred while another sustained injuries in an encounter with alleged robbers near a shopping plaza, in the jurisdiction of the Defense police station late Sunday night.

Police Constable Adnan was martyred while Constable Ashar was critically injured, said police officials on Monday.

Three accused including one in an injured condition managed to flee from the scene.

The body of the deceased cop and the injured were shifted to Jinnah Hospital.

"Police have combed the area and started the search for culprits," the officials added.