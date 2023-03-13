Cop martyred as census team attacked in Tank

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :A cop was martyred while four others were injured in a terrorist attack targeting a census team in Tank.

According to police spokesman, the terrorist attack occurred in Kot-Azam area in the precincts of Gomal Police Station.

The unknown terrorists opened fire at police van when it was returning from Manjhi village. As a result, one policeman died and four others got injured while the attackers fled after targeting the police mobile van.

The injured policemen were shifted to DHQ hospital Tank from where they were referred to D.

I.Khan due to unavailability of facilities.

He said the teams of police and other law enforcement agencies reached the site initiated a search operation to hunt down the perpetrators.

The martyred policeman was identified as Khan Nawab who belonged to Swat and recruit of Police Training Center Kohat.

Later, the funeral of the martyred policeman was offered here at District Police Office which was attended by officers of Law enforcement agencies, police and others.