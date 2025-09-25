Cop Martyred In Bannu Firing
Umer Jamshaid Published September 25, 2025 | 06:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) A policeman was killed in a firing incident in Bannu, police informed on Thursday.
The attack took place in Domel Bazaar, where unidentified assailants opened fire on Policeman, identified as Qadoos.
He sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital by rescue teams, but doctors later confirmed his death.
The attackers managed to flee the scene.
Police have registered a case and launched a search operation to trace the suspects.
Recent Stories
Nasdaq Dubai welcomes Arada’s $450 million oversubscribed Sukuk
Angelina Jolie says she No longer recognizes the U.S.
FBR clarifies Tax form changes ahead of Sept 30 deadline
UAE Media Council warns against misuse of AI in harmful content
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives guests, participants of 2nd Social Care Fo ..
UAE inaugurates its pavilion at Global Digital Trade Expo in China
BRICS Dialogue 2025: UAE showcases strategic role in expanding economic zones, e ..
XRG completes Rio Grande LNG deal
EU announces emergency aid for West Bank, Gaza
UAE organises High-Level Youth Summit on Aviation
Embassy of Portugal Participates in European Day of Languages and Cultural Progr ..
Sharjah Ruler appoints Yousef Al Mansouri as Director of Khorfakkan SDHR
More Stories From Pakistan
-
18 outlaws behind bars; heroin, ice & weapons recovered
-
Cop martyred in Bannu firing
-
Revenue affair discussed in Murree
-
Sardar Khetran vows to address public issues in Barkhan
-
DC reviews HPV vaccination campaign in Bhakkar
-
District Sukkur holds meeting to prepare for upcoming polio campaign
-
Punjab govt for Pakistan Army to conduct survey of flood damage
-
15 free electric scooters disbursed among Intermediate position-holder students
-
IGP Rizvi chairs key meeting to review police administrative affairs
-
Commissioner visits Sindh museum, praises efforts to preserve cultural heritage
-
Public outreach program held in Jacobabad on federal ombudsman's directive
-
Negligence in cleanliness operation intolerable; District Manager FWMC