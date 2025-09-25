Open Menu

Cop Martyred In Bannu Firing

Umer Jamshaid Published September 25, 2025 | 06:40 PM

Cop martyred in Bannu firing

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) A policeman was killed in a firing incident in Bannu, police informed on Thursday.

The attack took place in Domel Bazaar, where unidentified assailants opened fire on Policeman, identified as Qadoos.

He sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital by rescue teams, but doctors later confirmed his death.

The attackers managed to flee the scene.

Police have registered a case and launched a search operation to trace the suspects.

