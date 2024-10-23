Cop Martyred In Lakki Marwat
Muhammad Irfan Published October 23, 2024 | 02:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) A police constable was shot dead by unknown assailants in Nasarkhel area of Lakki Marwat district, police informed on Wednesday.
Police said constable Mansoor was in the guestroom of his house in Kotla Allah Bakhsh, Nasarkhel when assailants, riding a motorcycle, fired multiple shot at him.
As a result, constable Mansoor died at the scene.
The martyred police official was deputed at Sub-Division Bannu and was at home on leave.
Lakki Marwat district has seen a surge in Incidents of target killing of police officials as a couple of days ago a CTD Inspector, Sher Ali was also shot dead when he came out of a masjid. Police were investigating the incidents.
